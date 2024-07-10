Rajasthan Budget: Projects To Promote Solar Energy, Rs 27k Cr For Health, Tap Water To 25 Lakh Houses | Key Announcements

Rajasthan Finance Minister and state Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the state budget where four big announcements ere made in a bid to promote solar energy in the state.
Amid uproar created by the Opposition, Diya Kumari asserted that the government had decided to work on 10 resolutions and is committed to making the state a USD 350 billion economy while developing water, electricity and road facilities, planning urban development, and empowering farmers.
The minister also highlighted that the state has taken steps to curb paper leak incidents that happened in the previous government, adding that action has been taken against the mafia and more than 100 arrests have been made.
Rajasthan budget: Key announcements
The announcements included the futuristic Energy Express Home Reforms and the plan to create a model solar village in each district of the state.
Besides, proposals were made worth Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 15,000 crore to provide tap water to 25 lakh rural houses in the state Budget for FY25.
Four lakh vacancies have been promised to be filled in the next five years and a policy for youths will be framed.
The budget also encompassed electricity connection to 2 lakh households, Rs 100 crore for corridor at Khatu Shyam temple, and formation of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Board.
Nine greenfield expressways will be built in the state and free tablets with internet will be provided to meritorious school students.