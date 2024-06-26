Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to make history in July by becoming the only minister to present seven consecutive budgets. With the NDA government sworn in and back in action, Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget of the newly elected government next month.
As per the latest reports, the Budget 2024 date is yet to be finalised. However, the union budget is expected to be declared between July 22 and July 24.
Sitharaman To Make History
This is Nirmala SItharaman's second term as the finance minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this second term, Sitharaman is set to make history to be the first finance minister to present seven consecutive budgets.
This record was previously held by Moraji Desai, who has presented a total of six union budgets. Desai has tabled five full budgets and one interim budget.
When Will The Union Budget 2024 Be Presented?
An official date for the Budget 2024 is yet to be announced by the Finance Ministry. However, as per sources, the budget is expected be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament which is expected to be held from July 22 to August 9.
Hence, the budget is expected in the third week of July, most likely between July 22 to 24.
The interim budget for 2024-25 was presented on February 1, 2024 by the outgoing Modi 2.0 government. With a new coalition government at the Cnetre, the budget is expected to be focused on on measures to boost economic growth without exacerbating inflation and other commitments made by the NDA government.