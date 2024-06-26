National

Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details

As per the latest reports, the Budget 2024 date is yet to be finalised. However, the union budget is expected to be declared between July 22 and July 24.

File PTI photo
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Budget 2023-24 Photo: File PTI photo
info_icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to make history in July by becoming the only minister to present seven consecutive budgets. With the NDA government sworn in and back in action, Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget of the newly elected government next month.

As per the latest reports, the Budget 2024 date is yet to be finalised. However, the union budget is expected to be declared between July 22 and July 24.

Sitharaman To Make History

This is Nirmala SItharaman's second term as the finance minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this second term, Sitharaman is set to make history to be the first finance minister to present seven consecutive budgets.

This record was previously held by Moraji Desai, who has presented a total of six union budgets. Desai has tabled five full budgets and one interim budget.

When Will The Union Budget 2024 Be Presented?

An official date for the Budget 2024 is yet to be announced by the Finance Ministry. However, as per sources, the budget is expected be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament which is expected to be held from July 22 to August 9.

Hence, the budget is expected in the third week of July, most likely between July 22 to 24.

The interim budget for 2024-25 was presented on February 1, 2024 by the outgoing Modi 2.0 government. With a new coalition government at the Cnetre, the budget is expected to be focused on on measures to boost economic growth without exacerbating inflation and other commitments made by the NDA government.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch
  3. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  4. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
  5. Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
Entertainment News
  1. Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan
  2. 'Kinds Of Kindness': Emma Stone Leads The Way At London Premiere
  3. Junaid Khan Shares His Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film 'Maharaj': He Quite Liked It
  4. Chunky Panday Reveals He Has Seen Some Producers Who Resemble His Character In 'Industry'
  5. Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  2. England-W Vs New Zealand-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W On TV And Online
  3. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Alan Shearer Critical Of Gareth Southgate's Tactics
  5. Portugal Vs Georgia Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. 'Leaving NATO In Good Hands': Mark Rutte Appointed As NATO Secretary-General | All About The Former Dutch PM
  2. Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!
  3. Pope Calls Drug Traffickers 'Murderers,' Blasts Liberalisation Laws As 'Fantasy' At UN Event
  4. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  5. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General