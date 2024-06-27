National

'Far-Reaching Policies, Futuristic Vision': President Murmu Speaks On Upcoming Budget Session Of New Govt

In her first speech to Parliament since the 18th Lok Sabha was formed, the President said the upcoming budget from the government will outline its future vision.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, said that many historic steps and major economic decisions will be taken in the upcoming budget.

"The budget will have major economic and social decisions and many historic steps will be taken. The speed of reforms will be increased to fulfil the aspirations of people," she reportedly stated.

She said her government believes there should be healthy competition between states for investment.

President Murmu's Joint Parliament Address | - PTI
Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament

BY Outlook Web Desk

"This is in the spirit of competitive-cooperative federalism," she added.

Murmu further said, "India has become the world's fifth-largest economy. There has been an average 8 per cent growth in the last 10 years, even though these were not normal times."

"This growth rate has been achieved despite a global pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world. This is the result of the reforms of the last 10 years. India alone is contributing 15 per cent to global growth. My government is working to make India the world's third-largest economy," she said.

