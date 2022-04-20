Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Switch On Power Plants, Not 'Bulldozers Of Hate': Rahul Gandhi Tells Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark came in connection to the incident where Centre ran bulldozers in the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri and in Madhya Pradesh against people who the BJP alleges have indulged in rioting.

Switch On Power Plants, Not 'Bulldozers Of Hate': Rahul Gandhi Tells Centre
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 4:38 pm

Taking a dig at the Centre over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off "bulldozers of hate" and switch on power plants.

"Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants," he said.

Gandhi's reference was to the use of bulldozers in the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri and in Madhya Pradesh against people who the BJP alleges have indulged in rioting.

Related stories

Return Of Coal Shortage: How Govt Policies Led To This Crisis

He also raised the issue of coal shortage in the country and shared a news report that claims that India stares at outages as coal stocks at power plants hit a low.

"Eight years of big talk has resulted in India having only 8 days of coal stocks," he said on Twitter.

"India is left only with 8 days of coal stocks. The fire burning on the streets because of BJP's hateful politics will not light up homes," the Congress also said on its official Twitter handle. 

"Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses.

The Congress leader said on Twitter that "not only houses are being demolished by bulldozers, our Constitution is being demolished".

"Riding on the bulldozer of hate, the ruling BJP is totally disturbed. These people have fallen to this low level only to divert the attention of the people from the issues of inflation and unemployment. That is why it is necessary to raise voice against this hatred," the party said. 

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Congress Leader Coal Stock Centre BJP Government Power Plant Bulldozers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Celebrate The Legacy Of MS Dhoni With This Beer

Celebrate The Legacy Of MS Dhoni With This Beer

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?