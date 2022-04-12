Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Says India Ready To Fill Food Deficit Of World After Russia-Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after Russia-Ukraine war: ‘The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty’.

PM Modi Says India Ready To Fill Food Deficit Of World After Russia-Ukraine War
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 2:19 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that during his talk with US President Joe Biden, he offered to supply India's food stock to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accords permission.

Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine), Modi said after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat via video link.

“Today the world is facing an uncertain situation as nobody is getting what they want. Petrol, oil and fertilizers are hard to procure as all the doors are getting closed. Everybody wants to secure their stocks after this (Russia-Ukraine) war began,” Modi said.

Related stories

BJP Foundation Day: Party Marks 42 Years, Narendra Modi Addresses Party Virtually

Vivek Agnihotri Honoured By Ohio State Senate For ‘The Kashmir Files’; Filmmaker Thanks PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Falguni Shah For Her First Grammy Win

“The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow,” Modi said.

“We already have enough food for our people but our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world. However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission and we can supply food to the world,” Modi said.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi India Ukraine-Russia War Russia Ukraine Food Deficit World Trade Organisation (WTO) Gujarat Adalaj US President Joe Biden
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court