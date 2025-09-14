PM Modi Alleges That Congress Backs Pak-groomed Terrorists Instead Of Supporting Indian Army

Modi was speaking at a rally in Assam’s Darrang, where he claimed that the BJP is correcting the wrongs done by Congress in the state and stated that the party's objective is to protect the country from "infiltrators" and restore its integrity

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam
PM Modi in Assam | Photo: PTI |
  1. PM Modi laid foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth over ₹6,300 crore in Assam, including major bridges and road projects.

  2. He accused Congress of decades of neglect, contrasting their record of three Brahmaputra bridges in 60 years with BJP’s six in a decade.

  3. Modi targeted Congress for allegedly siding with "infiltrators" and echoing Pakistan’s agenda, while affirming BJP’s commitment to protect Assam’s culture and integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 14) said that for Congress, vote-bank politics is the biggest priority, alleging that instead of supporting the Indian Army, Congress backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan. He added that the Opposition party does not care about India's interest, PTI reported. 

Modi was speaking at a rally in Assam’s Darrang where he laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi. He had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party's  (BJP) double-engine government is committed to protect the state’s culture and ensure development.

While addressing the rally, Modi stated that Congress ruled in Assam for decades, but only built three bridges over the Brahmaputra. However, the BJP built six big bridges in just one decade.

“For six decades, Congress ruled in Delhi and for decades in Assam as well, but in 60–65 years they built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra,” PTI quoted him.

He added that encroachments on farmers’ land and on places of worship were carried out under Congress governments, which has been corrected since the formation of the BJP-led NDA government, “we have begun to correct those wrongs and remove illegal claims. In Assam, lakhs of acres have been reclaimed from infiltrators,” the Prime Minister said.

"The BJP’s objective is to protect the country from infiltrators and restore its integrity. I challenge those politicians who defend infiltrators to come forward and face this issue, let them show what efforts they have made to remove infiltrators, compared with the efforts we have made. Those who shelter infiltrators will have to pay the price; the nation will not forgive them,” he said.

While speaking about the Opposition party, Modi claimed that for the purpose of its politics, Congress stands with every person and thinks that is against India. “We saw this even during Operation Sindoor. Today, when our Army carries out Operation Sindoor and uproots terror hideouts across Pakistan, Congress chooses to side with Pakistan’s Army.”

He slammed Congress, adding that the party furthers the agenda of those who shelter “terrorists,” instead of standing with India’s forces.

“The lies of Pakistan becomes the agenda of Congress. That is why you have to always be cautious of Congress... Today, the Congress has become a great protector of the invadors and the anti-nationals,” ANI quoted Modi.

Modi said that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva; and that he absorbs all the abuse hurled at him, “but when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate it.”

He said that Congress’ entire ecosystem will say, “Modi has started ‘crying’ again, but if I do not share my emotions with my God, the people here, with whom will I? These people are my remote control, I have no other remote control,” PTI reported.

The PM on Sunday also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.

The Legislative Assembly elections of Assam will be held early in 2026.

