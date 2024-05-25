Outlook News Wrap, May 25: 6th Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls, IMD's 'Red Alert' In West Bengal For Cyclone Remal, Kenya Gold Mine Collapse

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we may look at Cyclone Remal being formed above Bay of Bengal and approach towards the coast of West Bengal with a tentative footfall on May 26.
In other news, there was a collapse at a gold mine in Kenya that led to the death of 5 so far.
Have A Look At Outlook May 25 News Wrap
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 5 PM Voter Turnout At 57.7%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
Delhi is among the eight Union Territories (UTs) and states which are voting in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 taking place today, May 25. With the end of Phase 6 polling, only 57 seats will be left to vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, NCMC Gives Directives; Preps In Place In Kolkata | Details
A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall along the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh around May 26 midnight, the India Meteorological Department said.
This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season and it will be known as 'Remal'.
In its bulletin, the Met department said that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh.
Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday. A district administration official said that the explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block.
Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
At least five miners were killed after an informal gold mine in northern Kenya collapsed on Saturday. Marsabit County Police Commander Patrick Mwakio confirmed the accident and stated that the miners died on the spot while conducting illegal gold mining.
Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
Following the massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's isolated Enga province on Friday, in which at least 100 persons are feared dead, rescue services have been racing to reach the villages affected.
A rapid response team consisting of medics and military personnel managed to reach the isolated site of the landslide, BBC cited humanitarian agency Care Australia as saying.
The landslide struck the Enga province, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, at roughly 3 am on Friday, burying a village in the remote and mountainous part of PNG.
Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Fires Past Ongbamrungphan To Reach Finals
Is there a better sight in sport than a champion having to come back with their back against the wall, defying the odds, killing the ghosts, and gaining all the confidence they once had.
The PV Sindhu juggernaut captured yet another win on Saturday, May 25 at the Malaysia Masters where she beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 coming from a game down to reach the Masters final.
Karan Johar Gives Special Gift To Fans On His Birthday; Announces New Project As Director
Filmmaker Karan Johar has turned a year older today, May 25. To mark the special occasion, his fans and friends from the industry have wished him on social media. Also, Karan treated his fans with a special gift on his 52nd birthday. He announced an untitled next directorial project. Yes, you read it right! Karan is all set for his next directorial venture after his last project 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' He made the official announcement today.