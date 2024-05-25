International

Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya

At least five miners were killed after an informal gold mine in northern Kenya collapsed on Saturday. Marsabit County Police Commander Patrick Mwakio confirmed the accident and stated that the miners died on the spot while conducting illegal gold mining.




As reported by Reuters, the regional commissioner has stated that the bodies of the five miners have been retrieved from the illegal gold mine. Three of the miners remain trapped in the mine, for which search and rescue operations are underway.

As per local broadcaster NTV, two more miners sustained injured due to the collapse and have been transported to a hospital for treatment.

As per David Saruni, the Marsabit county commissioner the mine collapse was likely caused by heavy rains in the region.

As per Citizen TV, mining at the Hilo artisanal mines had continued illegally, despite authorities closing the mine in March 2024. The mines were closed after clashes broke out between local communities over access to the mines.

More details are awaited...

