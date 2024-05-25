National

Chhattisgarh: 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory

At least six persons were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Saturday, officials said.

Visuals from the scene of the blast in Bemetara. Photo: X/@ANI
A district administration official said that the explosion took place in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site soon after being informed of the blast, he added.

“So far, six people have been reported to be injured in the explosion,” he said, adding that the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma spoke to news agency ANI and said, "There has been a blast in an explosive factory in Bemetara. Investigation is underway. The Superintendent of Police is on the spot."

The incident comes days after a boiler blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane killed nine persons and injured over 60 others.

The blast had taken place at Amudan Chemicals located in Phase 2 of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Thane's Domibivli on Thursday.

Yasin Tadvi had said the blaze triggered by the blast spread to three adjoining factories and thick plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from a long distance.

The blast was so loud that it could be heard from a kilometre away, a witness had told news agency PTI. Glass windows of an adjoining building suffered cracks, while many houses in the vicinity were damaged due to the explosion, the witness added.

(With agency inputs)

