Badminton

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Fires Past Ongbamrungphan To Reach Finals

The PV Sindhu juggernaut captured yet another win on Saturday, May 25 at the Malaysia Masters where she beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 coming from a game down to reach the Masters final

File
PV Sindhu Photo: File
info_icon

Is there a better sight in sport than a champion having to come back with her back against the wall, defying the odds, killing the ghosts, and gaining all the confidence she once had. (More Badminton News)

The PV Sindhu juggernaut captured yet another win on Saturday, May 25 at the Malaysia Masters where she beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 coming from a game down to reach the Masters final.

In a roller-coaster match that kept swinging, both players started strong and were in no mood to drop their level. However, Busanan was pulling out angular artistry after 4-4 to extend her lead but the Indian ace with her ridiculous shot placing kick started a comeback.

It went from good to better as Busanan rallied to a six-point lead to eventually win the first game 13-21. It was again a tight start in the second with both shuttlers not giving anything away but Sindhu took the edge heading into the interval at 11-9. India’s No.5 then caught the 28-year-old Thai flat and forced a decider to go into a third. 

Busanan understood the hard way that Sindhu takes a mile when given an inch going 6-2 down early in the third game. Six turned eight with precise accuracy and the Indian was in firm control. Despite the late fight back from the Thai, Sindhu took the third and the game to make the finals and will now face China’s Wang Zhi Yi for the title.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  2. Mumbai: BMC Announces 5 Pc Water Cut From May 30, 10 Pc From June 5
  3. 'Take Care Of...': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Pak Leader Over Remark On LS Polls; Says 'Won't Tolerate Interference'
  4. Tripura Tribal Woman Sells Newborn Due To Extreme Poverty, Reunited After Oppn Leader's Intervention
  5. Tripura Govt Issues Heavy Rain Alert In All Eight Districts
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bhaiyya Ji' Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's 100th Film Receives Lukewarm Response
  2. Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of Prasanth Varma’s ‘Rakshas’ Due To Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know
  3. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised, Comedian's Close Friend Shares Picture
  4. Karan Johar Gives Special Gift To Fans On His Birthday; Announces New Project As Director
  5. Chitrangda Singh Casts Her Vote, Calls Upon All To Exercise Most Important Right
Sports News
  1. IWF World Youth Championship 2024: India's Bedabrat Bharali Clinches Gold
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  3. FA Cup 2024 Final: Under-Pressure Ten Hag Claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe Wants Him To Stay At Man United
  4. IPL 2024 Final: Knight Riders With 'Quality Spin' Start As Favourites
  5. Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout
World News
  1. 5 Dead, Several Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
  2. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
  3. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  4. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  5. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 1 PM Voter Turnout At 39.14%; West Bengal, Jharkhand See Highest Turnout
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest