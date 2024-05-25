Is there a better sight in sport than a champion having to come back with her back against the wall, defying the odds, killing the ghosts, and gaining all the confidence she once had. (More Badminton News)
The PV Sindhu juggernaut captured yet another win on Saturday, May 25 at the Malaysia Masters where she beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 coming from a game down to reach the Masters final.
In a roller-coaster match that kept swinging, both players started strong and were in no mood to drop their level. However, Busanan was pulling out angular artistry after 4-4 to extend her lead but the Indian ace with her ridiculous shot placing kick started a comeback.
It went from good to better as Busanan rallied to a six-point lead to eventually win the first game 13-21. It was again a tight start in the second with both shuttlers not giving anything away but Sindhu took the edge heading into the interval at 11-9. India’s No.5 then caught the 28-year-old Thai flat and forced a decider to go into a third.
Busanan understood the hard way that Sindhu takes a mile when given an inch going 6-2 down early in the third game. Six turned eight with precise accuracy and the Indian was in firm control. Despite the late fight back from the Thai, Sindhu took the third and the game to make the finals and will now face China’s Wang Zhi Yi for the title.