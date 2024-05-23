PV Sindhu qualified for the Malaysia Masters Super 500 quarter-final by beating YJ Sim 2-1 (21-13, 12-21, 21-14) on Thursday, May 23. (More Badminton News)
India’s No.5 was in cruise control in the first game and made light work of the South Korean after a tidy start from both players till 10-10. However, it was all Sindhu after and Sim just had no answers as she took the first 21-13.
After a poor first game, Sim brought her A-game with respect to accuracy and power, and was vaporising those smashes and the second was turning out to be much competitive than the first. Sim continued to dominate the as Sindhu was finding it tough to get into the groove.
It went from bad to worse for Sindhu as Yu Jin was not interested in dropping her level and came back into the match after levelling it 1-1, taking the second 12-21.
The unstoppable Sim continued to take her quality higher but Sindhu, turned into an alchemist and switched onto her attacking mode. After rediscovering her first game game, there was no looking back as she continued to dominate and stormed into the quarters of the Malaysia Masters after passing the Sim test.
Sindhu will now face China's Yue Han in the quarter-final on Friday, May 24.