Filmmaker Karan Johar has turned a year older today, May 25. To mark the special occasion, his fans and friends from the industry have wished him on social media. Also, Karan treated his fans with a special gift on his 52nd birthday. He announced an untitled next directorial project. Yes, you read it right! Karan is all set for his next directorial venture after his last project 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' He made the official announcement today.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a picture of himself in a white shirt and a pair of stylish glasses. In the picture, he was seen holding a draft of his next directorial. On the front page of the file, it is written, “Untitled narration draft, directed by Karan Johar, 25th May 2024.” He captioned it, “Get… Set…. Go!” with a red heart emoji.
Have a look at Karan Johar's post here.
As soon as he dropped the post, fans and celebrities wished KJo on his special day and also congratulated him on his upcoming project as a director. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, ''Happy happy birthday dear Karan♥️'', while Vasan Bala commented, ''Boom!''. Malaika Arora wrote, ''That’s a happy happy birthday'' and added three red heart emojis. "Best! Best! Best! Happy birthday,'' wrote Neha Dhupia wrote. Kriti Sanon, Maheep Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar among others also wished Karan.
For those unaware, Karan Johar started his journey as a director in 1998 by helming 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. It was a blockbuster. Later, he directed films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year' and 'Bombay Talkies'. He also directed two anthologies- 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghost Stories'.
In 2016, he directed 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After a hiatus, in 2023, he returned to direct the full-fledged feature film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.