Filmmaker Karan Johar has turned a year older today, May 25. To mark the special occasion, his fans and friends from the industry have wished him on social media. Also, Karan treated his fans with a special gift on his 52nd birthday. He announced an untitled next directorial project. Yes, you read it right! Karan is all set for his next directorial venture after his last project 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' He made the official announcement today.