Nepal Police Resume Duties In Kathmandu Valley After Gen-Z Protests Leave 34 Dead

Police stations reopen after violent protests over corruption and social media ban; Army remains in charge of security.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Nepal Youth Protest Gen-z protest kathmandu valley 34 killed nepal police
Dozens of police stations were vandalised and damaged, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed. Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal Police resume duties in Kathmandu Valley after violent unrest.

  • At least 34 people killed in protests over corruption and social media ban.

  • PM Oli resigned; Army remains responsible for national security.

Nepal’s police force has begun resuming duties in the Kathmandu Valley after dozens of police stations and posts were vandalised or set ablaze during violent anti-government protests by the Gen-Z earlier this week, PTI reported.

The Kathmandu Valley Police Office said stations, beats and units damaged in the student-led unrest are gradually reopening, with Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel reappearing on streets and around posts across the Valley.

Dozens of police stations were vandalised and damaged, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed. “Exact data on such incidents is not yet available,” SSP Shekhar Khanal, spokesperson of the Kathmandu Valley Police Office at Ranipokhari, was quoted as saying by MyRepublica news portal. Khanal said police personnel are returning to their posts and resuming work with whatever facilities are available.

Locals have helped rebuild vandalised police stations in several areas, he added, and community leaders have urged residents to assist with repair and cleanup efforts.

Many police personnel had sought shelter in army barracks after coming under attack from protesters. The Nepali Army later assumed responsibility for national security to restore order.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday’s protests over corruption and a social-media ban. The ban on social media was lifted on the night of 8th September.

Violence continued even after Oli’s resignation, with protesters setting fire to Parliament, the President’s Office, the Prime Minister’s residence, other government buildings, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people killed so far during the protests held on Monday and Tuesday has risen to 34.

(With inputs from PTI)

