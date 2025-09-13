A native of Jogulamba Gadwal district, Padmavati was drawn to Marxist-Leninist ideology during her college years through her cousins, including Patel Sudhakar Reddy, a senior Maoist leader killed in 2009. She began as a village campaigner with the Radical Students Union and later joined the cultural troupe Jana Natya Mandali, where she briefly worked with the late folk singer Gaddar. She married Kishanji in 1984, and by 1987 the couple had been posted to the Dandakaranya Forest Committee in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.