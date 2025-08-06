Maoist With Rs 15 Lakh Bounty Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand’s Gumla

Maoist open fired at the security forces in the Changabadi Upartoli area in Jharkhand.
One killed, while three escaped in the retaliatory firing. Search operation for the runaways is underway.
An area commander of the banned Maoist splinter group, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.
The exchange of fire broke out between PLFI members and security personnel around 9.30 PM on Tuesday in the Changabadi Upartoli area under the Kamdara Police Station limits when forces were carrying out a search operation, a senior officer said.
"As security forces reached Changabadi Upartoli, Maoists started firing at them. Security personnel also retaliated, in which PLFI's Martin Kerketta was killed. A pistol was also recovered from his possession," Gumla Superintendent of Police (SP) Haris Bin Zaman.
The Gumla SP said he had received a tip-off about the presence of some Maoists in the area, and accordingly, multiple teams were set up to carry out the operation.
"Four Maoists were present during the exchange of fire. Three managed to flee the spot, taking advantage of the darkness," he said.