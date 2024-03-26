National

Maharashtra: 9-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped After Evening Prayers In Thane, Killed For Ransom Of Rupees 23 Lakh

PTI
Representational Image Photo: PTI
A nine-year-old boy was kidnapped by a local tailor in Maharashtra's Thane before being killed on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the boy was abducted right after he finished his evening prayers at the local mosque and stepped out of the building. In a bone-chilling revelation, police uncovered the dead body of Ibad, the boy, stuffed in a sack concealed behind the tailor's house.

As per reports, the gruesome incident took place in Thane's Goregaon village.

All about the 9 year old boy kidnapped case

After a preliminary investigation, police identified the prime accused as Salman Maulvi, the tailor, who wanted money to build a new house. Maulvi thus hatched a plan to kidnap Ibad, the nine-year-old boy, to extort a hefty amount of rupees twenty-three lakhs as ransom.

On Sunday, Ibad's family started a frantic search as he did not return home after evening prayers. Their apprehensions were confirmed upon receiving the ransom call demanding the money for Ibad's safe return.

Police investigation underway

Police on Sunday launched an extensive search operation where they chased after each and every lead. The villagers also volunteered to find the missing boy.

However, in a bid to evade capture, the kidnapper kept changing his SIM cards in his mobile phone before the police tracked the location of Salman's residence.

According to Thane Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr DS Swami, "After the kidnap, there was a ransom call made. The accused is in our custody. Investigation is being done behind the motive for murdering the child."

Besides Salman, police also arrested his brother Safuan Maulvi in connection with the brutal incident.

Police said an FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.

