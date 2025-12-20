Magazine Diary

Most readers of my generation would be magazine junkies, as there was nothing much else in way of education or entertainment while growing up. They would remember as children the eagerness with which they would await the next issue of a Chandamama or a Champak, or later Target. In my house, there would be a bunch of English, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam magazines on our sun-mica coffee table in the living room. There would a fight to get our hands first on an Illustrated Weekly of India, the great broadsheet with huge photos or a Dharmyug. We would keep the dour EPW (Economic and Political Weekly) for later and lunge for the flighty Blitz. Then there would be Tamil magazines my parents bought from the shop called Madras Concern in Karol Bagh—the pocket-sized Kumudam and Vikatan for films, short stories, gossip and jokes or the larger Thuglak for politics and Cho Ramasawamy’s cutting satire. We kids couldn’t read Malayalam and would wait patiently for father or mother to get free to read us the latest adventures of the cartoon characters Bobanum Mollyum in Malayala Manorama.