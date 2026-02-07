Pakistan Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowl First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

Get the playing XIs, toss update, live streaming and other details for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening match between Pakistan and Netherlands, to be played in Colombo

Outlook Sports Desk
Salman Ali Agha
PAK captain Salman Ali Agha. Photo: ICC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PAK opt to bowl first against NED in the T20 WC opener

  • India, Namibia and the USA are other teams in the group

  • Two more matches lined up today

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Netherlands in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday (February 7, 2026).

After winning the toss ahead of their Group A match, Pakistan captain Salman Agha said, "If there's any moisture, we want to use that. We are playing three seamers. They are a very good side. We want to execute our plans."

Scott Edwards, the Netherlands skipper, also said that they "would have bowled first as well, but happy to bat first."

India, Namibia and the United States of America are other teams in the group.

"You have four matches, and you got to win three. We've been in India and Sri Lanka for the last month and a half now. Plenty of all-rounders, plenty of options for bowling and batting," Edwards added.

Pakistan, the champions in 2009 and the two-time runners-up, have stirred the pot ahead of the tournament by forfeiting the marquee group match against co-hosts India. The tournament has already lost some shine after the removal of Bangladesh by the ICC for their refusal to play in India.

India open their title defence later today (7 PM local time), with a clash against the USA at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Meanwhile, the West Indies -- another two-time champions -- will be in action. They face Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the roster, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in match 2 of the tournament. The Group C match starts at 3 PM local time.

Pakistan Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, and Paul van Meekeren.

Pakistan Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Fred Klaassen

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

Pakistan Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast on Star Sports in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website. The Pakistan vs Netherlands match starts at 11 AM IST.

