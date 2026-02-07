Pakistan Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowl First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast on Star Sports in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website. The Pakistan vs Netherlands match starts at 11 AM IST.

