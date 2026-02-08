NBA: LeBron James Stands Tall As LA Lakers Win 105-99 Over Golden State Warriors

LeBron James had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 105-99 on Saturday night. Los Angeles won its third straight game despite not have superstar guard Luka Doncic after he sustained a mild hamstring strain Thursday night, and center DeAndre Ayton was a late scratch because of a knee injury. Luke Kennard had 10 points in his Lakers debut after being acquired in a trade from Atlanta on Thursday, including a key corner 3-pointer and finding Jarred Vanderbilt underneath the basket for a dunk as part of a late 11-0 run.

Photo Webdesk
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos attemps to retrieve the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) reaches for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Game: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots for a three-point basket under defense by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) is pressured by Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) celebrates his three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) watches as forward Maxi Kleber (14) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA 2025-26: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) goes up for basket under defense by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton, center, fights for the ball with Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia, left, and forward Jarred Vanderbilt during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Basketball: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) pressures Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
