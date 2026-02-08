NBA: LeBron James Stands Tall As LA Lakers Win 105-99 Over Golden State Warriors
LeBron James had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 105-99 on Saturday night. Los Angeles won its third straight game despite not have superstar guard Luka Doncic after he sustained a mild hamstring strain Thursday night, and center DeAndre Ayton was a late scratch because of a knee injury. Luke Kennard had 10 points in his Lakers debut after being acquired in a trade from Atlanta on Thursday, including a key corner 3-pointer and finding Jarred Vanderbilt underneath the basket for a dunk as part of a late 11-0 run.
