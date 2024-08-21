National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked

This decision from the state governments comes after a delegation of protesting students met with officials at the Swasthya Bhavan

Doctors protest against Kolkata trainee doctors Rape and Murder_8
Doctors and nursing staff protest at RG Kar Medical College | Photo: PTI
Amid the row over the murder and rape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the West Bengal government has fired the newly appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This decision from the state governments comes after a delegation of protesting students met with officials at the Swasthya Bhavan. Giving into the demands of the medical students, the new principal Suhrita Paul, HOD of the Chest Department and one Assistant Superintendent were removed from their posts.

Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder - | Photo: PTI
'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder

BY Outlook Web Desk

Paul's removal comes days after she lost her cool towards protesting students. The students, who demanded immediate action regarding a midnight mob which vandalised the college, were met with anger from the newly appointed principal.

"If you can't trust me for one hour then send me home also," the principal told the students.

Following her removal, Manas Bandopadhaye was appointed as the new principal of RG Kar Medical College.

Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh | - X/@Provathalder7
Kolkata Doctor Case: Shocking Claims Surface Over Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital; His Polygraph Test Likely

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, the government has also revoked Sandip Ghosh's transfer amid the shocking allegations revealed against him in the CBI probe.

Ghosh's transfer and appointment to another college was revoked by the Health Department. The former principal of RG Kar College is being grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in the cover up of the murder and rape of the 31-year-old doctor.

During the investigation, the ex-principal has also been accused of trafficking biomedical waste and medical supplies to the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

