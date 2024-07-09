Kathua Terror Attack: JeM Offshoot Claims Responsibility For Army Convoy Ambush; Massive Search Op On

Armed terrorists, who are suspected to have infiltrated from across the border, attacked an Indian Army convoy on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, killing five personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).
The ambush on Monday, the fifth terror attack in Jammu region in a month, of the patrolling party took place in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district.
Kathua Attack | Top Updates
Kathua Attack: The terrorists targeted an army truck, part of a routine patrolling party, with a grenade and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, at around 3:30 pm, the officials said. After the ambush, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest, as the army, assisted by police and paramilitary personnel, retaliated.
JCO Amond Jawans Killed: The army vehicle, carrying ten occupants, came under the attack, resulting in fatal injuries to five soldiers, including a JCO. Five others were shifted to Pathankot military hospital for treatment. An exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces ensued, with reinforcements quickly dispatched to the area to neutralise the attackers - believed to be three in number and heavily armed - who may have recently infiltrated from across the border.
Hunt On For Terrorists: A massive joint search operation was underway on Tuesday to track down terrorists responsible for the deadly attack, officials said. Officials said the ground search teams are being supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors are also being employed in the operation with a focus on some dense forest areas in the belt.
Kashmir Tigers Claims Responsinility: Kashmir Tigers, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the attack. It is the second major terror incident in Kathua district within one month, following a similar confrontation on June 12 and 13 that left two terrorists and a CRPF jawan dead.
Series Of Attacks In Jammu Region: The Jammu region, which is mostly peaceful, has been shaken in recent months by a series of ambushes and attacks by terrorists, particularly in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Reasi. The recent escalation in terrorist activities has been attributed to attempts by Pakistani handlers to reignite terrorism.
Recent Attacks: Security agencies have been on high alert following a recent ambush in the Gandoh area of Doda district, where three foreign terrorists were killed in a gunfight on June 26. An army camp in the Manjkote area of Rajouri district was targeted in a firing incident early Sunday, resulting in injuries to a soldier. One of the most tragic incidents occurred on June 9 when terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, claiming the lives of nine persons and injuring 41 others.
Massive Search Op: A massive search operation is on amid heavy rains. Director General of Police R R Swain is personally overseeing the anti-terrorist operation in the dense forest area, connected to Basantgarh in Udhampur district, where several encounters have occurred in the past. The officials said there were apprehensions that this route was used by terrorists to reach the hinterland after they managed to sneak in from across the border.