Tuesday, May 17, 2022
India Rejects Pakistan's 'Farcical Resolution' On J-K Delimitation, Says Stop Cross-border Terrorism

India has categorically rejected Pakistan National Assembly’s resolution on J&K Delimitation exercise, while asking Islamabad to stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its ‘infrastructure of terrorism’.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 17 May 2022 2:46 pm

India on Tuesday described as "farcical" a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country has no locus standi to interfere in internal matters of India.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi categorically rejected the resolution and asked Islamabad to stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its "infrastructure of terrorism". 

"We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation," Bagchi added.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding the resolution passed by the Pakistan National Assembly. 

"It is regrettable that instead of putting their own house in order, the leadership in Pakistan continues to interfere in India's internal affairs and engage in baseless and provocative anti-India propaganda," he said.

Bagchi said the entire territory of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India."

"The delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation," he said.

Bagchi asked Pakistan to refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL) and vacate the Indian territories that are under its "illegal and forcible occupation".

"We reiterate that Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism; stop the grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan occupied Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (PoJKL); refrain from effecting any further material changes in the status of PoJKL, and vacate Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation," Bagchi said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

