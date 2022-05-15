Sunday, May 15, 2022
India Registers 2,487 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Dip

Covid-19 in India: According to the Union Health Ministry data active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent.

India Registers 2,487 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Dip
Active cases continue to dip in India.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 15 May 2022 10:02 am

With 2,487 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,21,599, while the active cases dipped to 17,692, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,24,214 with 13 fatalities, the report said.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.62 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,79,693, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.  

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.32 crore.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

