Man Flies To Hyderabad To Handover Son To Parents After Killing Wife In Australia

A 36-year-old woman was found murdered in Australia and her husband, who allegedly killed her, flew to Hyderabad and handed over their child to her parents.

Nayanika Sengupta
March 11, 2024
The 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Chaithanya Madhagani, was staying with her husband and son in Australia Photo: File representative image
A man is suspected to have fled from Australia to Hyderabad after killing his 36-year-old wife, whose body was found in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Buckley on Saturday, according to reports.

The 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Chaithanya Madhagani, was staying with her husband and son in Australia. She was found murdered and her husband, who allegedly killed her, flew to Hyderabad and handed over their child to her parents there, a news agency PTI report mentioned.

Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, whose constituency the deceased hailed from, met her parents on Sunday after after getting information of her death.

The MLA said on the request of the woman's parents, he wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring her mortal remains to Hyderabad, adding that he has also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in this regard.

The woman's husband reportedly flew to Hyderabad and handed over the child to his in-laws. The MLA further said that according to the information provided by her parents their son-in-law "confessed" of having killed their daughter.

The Victoria Police, in a statement dated March 9 on its website, said "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday."

A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the homicide, it said, adding the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.

The statement also read: "At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas."

Australia

