Pune Woman Allegedly Kills 11-Year-Old Son

A woman allegedly slit her 11-year-old son’s throat at a housing society in Wagholi, Pune; the boy died on the spot.
She also attempted to attack her 13-year-old daughter, who was rescued after neighbours stepped in.
Police have detained the woman and are probing the motive behind the attack.
A woman in Pune allegedly killed her 11-year-old son by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon and also attempted to attack her minor daughter on Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred at a housing society in the Wagholi area.
"As per preliminary information, the woman allegedly slit the throat of her 11-year-old son. The boy died on the spot. She also tried to assault her 13-year-old daughter, but neighbours intervened and saved her," an official from Wagholi police station said.