US: Indian Student Sameer Kamath Found Dead At Park, 5th Death This Year

A 23-year-old Indian-origin doctoral student at Purdue University, Sameer Kamath, was found dead in the woods at Crow’s Grove Nature Preserve on Monday evening. Kamath's death is the university's second death of an Indian student and the fourth in the United States this year.

According to Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett, Kamath's body was discovered around 5 p.m. local time. Kamath, who held US citizenship, had completed his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering in August 2023 and was set to graduate from his doctoral program in 2025.

The circumstances surrounding Kamath's death are currently under investigation by the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the local sheriff's office. An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Tuesday afternoon in Crawfordsville to determine the cause of death.