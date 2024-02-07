An Indian student was injured after being attacked by armed robbers near his house in US's Chicago at night on February 4.
In a video posted on social media, the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, is seen being chased by three men. In a separate video posted on X, Ali can be seen with a bloodied nose and face and blood stains on his clothes as he describes his ordeal.
Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Langar Houz in Hyderabad, was attacked near his house at Campbell Avenue.
Back home, Ali’s wife Syeda Ruquliya Fatima Rizvi has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure his safety and treatment.
"I am very much worried about safety and security of my husband in Chicago, USA. I request you to kindly help him in getting best medical treatment and if possible kindly make necessary arrangements so I can travel to USA along with my three minor children to be with my husband," her letter read.

The video of the incident shows Ali bleeding profusely as he says he was kicked and punched by the robbers and that his phone was snatched.
"Four people attacked me. I was returning home with a food packet in my hand. I slipped near my house and the four people kicked and punched me. Please help me, bro. Please help me," Ali can be heard saying in the video.
The attack has sparked concern, especially at a time when there have been increasing attacks against the Indian students in the US. The attacks have left four Indian-origin students dead in the US this year.
Ali is said to be pursuing Master's degree from the Indiana Wesleyan University.
Attacks on Indian-origin students in US:
Last week, 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a student at the Linder School of Business in Ohio, was found dead.
Earlier, Purdue University student Neel Acharya was found dead, whose body was later found at the university campus, hours after his mother had reported him missing.
Vivek Saini, from Haryana, was hammered to death by a homeless man in Georgia's Lithonia on January 16.
Akul Dhawan, another Indian student, was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in January.