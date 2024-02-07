An Indian student was injured after being attacked by armed robbers near his house in US's Chicago at night on February 4.

In a video posted on social media, the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, is seen being chased by three men. In a separate video posted on X, Ali can be seen with a bloodied nose and face and blood stains on his clothes as he describes his ordeal.

Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Langar Houz in Hyderabad, was attacked near his house at Campbell Avenue.

Back home, Ali’s wife Syeda Ruquliya Fatima Rizvi has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure his safety and treatment.

"I am very much worried about safety and security of my husband in Chicago, USA. I request you to kindly help him in getting best medical treatment and if possible kindly make necessary arrangements so I can travel to USA along with my three minor children to be with my husband," her letter read.