Every day, food is prepared in RIMS for more than 2,000 patients, which requires around seven cylinders. On average, 1,200 OPD patients visit RIMS daily, and along with the relatives of admitted patients, around 4,200 people need to eat in and around the hospital every day. Most of them come from very poor backgrounds. Many are daily wage earners who travel from different districts of Jharkhand and Bihar for treatment. For them, the food available at Rs 30-40 at stalls outside the hospital used to keep their expenses manageable. But since the supply of commercial gas has been disrupted, most of these stalls have shut down. Sixty-year-old Aarti Devi is from a Dalit family. She has come from a village near Bodh Gaya in Bihar and belongs to a very poor background. For the past four days, she has been at RIMS with her son-in-law. While her son-in-law gets food from the hospital, she and the two others with her have to eat outside. She says, “Even Rs. 70 doesn’t give you a full meal now. How can we eat such expensive food every day? At night, someone comes to distribute food here, but even after standing in line for two days, we didn’t get anything.”