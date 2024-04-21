Doordarshan Anchor Faints On Live TV While Reporting On Heatwave

A Doordarshan anchor fainted live on air while reporting on the heatwave conditions in West Bengal. Lopamudra Sinha, an anchor stationed at Doordarshan's Kolkata branch, recounted her experience on Facebook.
Addressing the incident, Sinha said she was feeling unwell before the broadcast but sat down with a bottle of water to keep herself hydrated during the telecast.
“During live news, my blood pressure dropped drastically. I fainted. I had been feeling sick for quite some time; I thought drinking some water would fix it,” she said in a video in Bengali.
Advertisement
As she pressed on with the news, Sinha's condition worsened, particularly during a segment covering the heatwave, which ultimately resulted in her blackout.
She described the gradual loss of vision as she struggled to maintain her composure on air. “My speech started slurring, and ultimately I could see the teleprompter fade away,” Sinha described in Bengali.
Sinha also urged viewers to take precautions against the heat, as temperatures are soaring in West Bengal. She also requested them to plant more trees and follow a summer-friendly diet.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert on April 20 for several districts in West Bengal, including Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum, and East Midnapore. Additionally, an Orange (Prepare) alert was issued for other South Bengal districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Kolkata.