National

Doordarshan Anchor Faints On Live TV While Reporting On Heatwave

Lopamudra Sinha, an anchor stationed at Doordarshan's Kolkata branch, fainted live on air while reporting on the heatwave conditions in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Facebook%2FLopamudra%20Sinha
News anchor Lopamudra Sinha fainted amid a bulletin about the heatwave Photo: Facebook/Lopamudra Sinha
info_icon

A Doordarshan anchor fainted live on air while reporting on the heatwave conditions in West Bengal. Lopamudra Sinha, an anchor stationed at Doordarshan's Kolkata branch, recounted her experience on Facebook.

Addressing the incident, Sinha said she was feeling unwell before the broadcast but sat down with a bottle of water to keep herself hydrated during the telecast.

“During live news, my blood pressure dropped drastically. I fainted. I had been feeling sick for quite some time; I thought drinking some water would fix it,” she said in a video in Bengali.

Also Read | Climate Change to Decrease Global Income, New Report Warns

Advertisement

As she pressed on with the news, Sinha's condition worsened, particularly during a segment covering the heatwave, which ultimately resulted in her blackout.

She described the gradual loss of vision as she struggled to maintain her composure on air. “My speech started slurring, and ultimately I could see the teleprompter fade away,” Sinha described in Bengali.

null - null
Book Review: Shadows Of Impermanence In Sara Rai's 'Raw Umber'

BY Anjana Basu

Sinha also urged viewers to take precautions against the heat, as temperatures are soaring in West Bengal. She also requested them to plant more trees and follow a summer-friendly diet.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert on April 20 for several districts in West Bengal, including Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum, and East Midnapore. Additionally, an Orange (Prepare) alert was issued for other South Bengal districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Murshidabad, Nadia, and Kolkata.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final