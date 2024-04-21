Book Review: Shadows Of Impermanence In Sara Rai's 'Raw Umber'

Rai continues to be a translator and writer in Hindi – Raw Umber is, in fact, her first work in English. However, in the essays on writing that are also part of the book, she dwells on the dilemma of capturing the sense of words like ‘shabd’ in English where the sound and the word are divorced from each other. In fact, she comments that one should really not write in anything but one’s mother tongue. However, English has the merit of lending distance and a certain objectivity which may be what she needed to express her narratives of a lost past. It was also the language that she has read in. She also revisits the fact that her father hoped she would be a Katherine Mansfield in India, a comment found scrawled in a long-ago notebook, though she adds that the New Zealand writer was actually a British import to the country, apt in a world where Rai was transiting between tongues.