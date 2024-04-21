Book Review: Looking At The Indian Village And Rural Lives In The 21st Century

In ‘The Indian Village: Rural Lives in the 21st Century’, Surinder S Jodhka aims to restore autonomy to a village, enabling it to engage with the urban world on its own terms. Despite the growth of urban populations, the data indicates a simultaneous increase in rural populations as well. The enduring significance of an Indian village became evident when the migrant workers in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic walked back on foot to their villages after the lockdown was announced. For millions living and working in the cities, the ‘village’ still remains a profound symbol of home. This book rescues ‘Indian Village’ from the colonial definition of being a static settlement and a relic of the past and ascribes to it a reality that is both dynamic and in an active relationship with the wider world. While the arguments presented in the book are compelling, the drawback is the repetition of them several times which might be a bit off-putting for readers.