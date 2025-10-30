Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Persistent Smog and Rain Expected Through Early November

Delhi NCR faces severe air quality crisis with AQI registering 352, coupled with light precipitation on October 30. Clear skies expected from November 1 onwards with stable temperatures and improving air conditions through November.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Weather Alert
Rains in Delhi | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Delhi NCR is experiencing very poor air quality with AQI levels in the 'severe' category reaching 352

  • Light drizzle expected on October 30, followed by clearing skies with persistent morning smog through early November

  • Temperature range 28-32°C throughout the forecast period with northeast and north winds at 5-15 kmph

  • Air quality concerns persist despite artificial rain attempts; residents advised to limit outdoor activities..

The Delhi NCR weather alert indicates unsettled atmospheric conditions affecting the National Capital Region as residual effects of Cyclone Montha linger over northwestern India. The Delhi weather today shows ongoing air quality deterioration, with the city's Delhi AQI registering in the severe category, reaching 352 on October 29. The IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR reveals the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Haryana, coupled with a western disturbance that brought light precipitation to the region. This atmospheric setup continues to maintain high pollution levels despite ongoing cloud-seeding initiatives. Residents across weather in Delhi, weather in Gurugram, and weather in Noida today face persistent Delhi pollution concerns requiring heightened health precautions.

Current Weather Conditions and Immediate Forecast

The Delhi NCR weather forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with very light rain and drizzle anticipated on October 30 across most districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 28-30°C with minimum temperatures around 20°C. Wind patterns show northeasterly to easterly flows with speeds between 5-10 kmph during afternoon hours.

The Gurugram AQI and Noida AQI have both entered the very poor category, with Noida recording 310 and Gurugram showing similarly elevated readings. Poor visibility due to smog and shallow fog persists during morning hours, impacting commuters and outdoor activities.

Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Delhi NCR: 15-Day Weather Forecast

The Delhi NCR weather forecast 15 days and IMD Delhi weather forecast 15 days projections reveal gradual atmospheric clearing from October 31 onwards. Maximum temperatures stabilize between 29-32°C while minimum temperatures remain consistent at 15-19°C through early November. From November 1 onwards, predominantly clear skies with morning mist and haze are anticipated across all districts. Wind speeds gradually increase from November 2, becoming 10-15 kmph from northwest and north directions. 

The weather in Gurugram for the next 15 days shows similar patterns with sunny conditions dominating from November 1 onwards. 

The weather in Noida for the next 15 days indicates minimal precipitation probability below 2 percent from November 1, with relative humidity gradually declining to comfortable levels.

Health Precautions and Air Quality Management

The persistent Delhi pollution situation demands specific health measures from residents. Vulnerable populations, including children, elderly persons, and those with respiratory conditions, should minimize outdoor exposure, particularly during early morning and evening hours when pollution peaks. The Delhi air quality remains in severe territory despite the government's attempted cloud-seeding intervention. Physical activities should be deferred until AQI readings improve below 300. Air purifiers with HEPA filters are recommended for indoor use. Residents should monitor real-time Delhi air pollution updates through official CPCB sources before planning outdoor activities.

Tags

