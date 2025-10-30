Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Persistent Smog and Rain Expected Through Early November

The Delhi NCR weather alert indicates unsettled atmospheric conditions affecting the National Capital Region as residual effects of Cyclone Montha linger over northwestern India. The Delhi weather today shows ongoing air quality deterioration, with the city's Delhi AQI registering in the severe category, reaching 352 on October 29. The IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR reveals the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Haryana, coupled with a western disturbance that brought light precipitation to the region. This atmospheric setup continues to maintain high pollution levels despite ongoing cloud-seeding initiatives. Residents across weather in Delhi, weather in Gurugram, and weather in Noida today face persistent Delhi pollution concerns requiring heightened health precautions.