Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress MP Bats For Priyanka Gandhi To Become Party President

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said being daughter-in-law of Vadra family, Priyanka Gandhi is no more member of Gandhi family as per Indian tradition.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.(File photo) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 4:42 pm

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday batted for Priyanka Gandhi to take on the mantle of party presidency, saying that being the  daughter-in-law of the Vadra family, she is no more a Gandhi family member as per Indian tradition and should take up the post.

In a tweet, the Congress MP from Barpeta said, "As Shri Rahul Gandhi is denying to become @INCIndia President again, I consider @priyankagandhi as best candidate."

"Being daughter in law of Vadra family, she is no more member of Gandhi family as per Indian tradition," he said.

His remarks come a few days after Ashok Gehlot also said Rahul Gandhi has told him that he respects the wish of the party workers that he should take charge of the organisation but no one from the Gandhi family would become the next Congress president .

"I requested him multiple times. He has clearly said 'I know, everyone wants me to take it up, PCCs have passed resolutions, the workers want it. I have a lot of respect for them but due to certain reasons, we have decided that a non-Gandhi family person should become the president'," Gehlot had said.

Senior Congress leader Tharoor seems set to contest the polls for the top post but it is not clear who will be his electoral rival as the developments in Rajasthan have put a cloud over Ashok Gehlot's candidature.

According to a notification issued by the party on Thursday, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

Related stories

Uttarakhand Murder: Priyanka Gandhi Says Government Should Act With Seriousness, Demands Fast-Track Trial

Priyanka Gandhi Wishes Indian Cricket Team For Its Match Against Pakistan

Priyanka Gandhi Urges People To Work Together To Take The Country Forward

The final list of candidates will be published at 5 pm on October 8.

The polling, if needed, will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will vote in the poll.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Congress Congress President Election Priyanka Gandhi MP Vadra Family Gandhi Family Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

'Blonde' Nude Scenes: Ana De Armas Says She 'Didn't Feel Exploited'

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'

Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'