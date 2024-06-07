Kangana Ranaut Slapgate: Mohali Farmers To Hold Protest March On June 9 In Support Of CISF Constable

Some farmer outfits on Friday announced that protest march in solidarity with the CISF constable who slapped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, June 9.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable slapped Kangana Ranaut during a security check at the Chandigarh airport on Friday over the latter's comments on farmers. The constable, after assaulting Kangana Ranaut, was also seen lashing out at her in a video that was taken by people at the airport.
The constable has been arrested, and suspended and an investigation has been launched. The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, had also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.
Farmers Announce Support For Constable
Farmer outfits threw their weight behind the CISF woman constable who slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, saying the entire sequence leading to the incident needs to be properly investigated.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha were among the prominent outfits that said they support the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable.
SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said they will meet Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav for a proper investigation into the matter.
"We will demand a proper investigation and we will tell him that there should be no injustice with the woman constable," Dallewal said addressing a press conference here with Pandher and some other farmer leaders.
On June 9 in Mohali, an "Insaaf march" to Mohali senior superintendent of police's office will be taken out "to demand that no injustice be done in this case with the constable", he said.
What Kangana Ranaut Said On Slapping Incident
Kangana Ranaut, in a video message, had on Thursday said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport, the ugly fracas breaking out two days after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
In a video statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" posted on X after she landed in Delhi after the incident on Thursday, Ranaut said she was safe and fine.
The constable, Ranaut had said, came towards her from the side. "She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests."
"I am safe but my concern is that terrorism and extremism are increasing in Punjab... How do we handle that?", Ranaut had said.
Another video doing the rounds of social media had shown the agitated constable talking to people presumably after the incident.
Kangana made a statement [earlier] that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid Rs 100 or Rs 200. At the time, my mother was one of the protesters," the constable said in the video.