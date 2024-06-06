Kangana Slapped: 'She Said Farmers Protesting For Rs100', Says CISF Officer After Slapping BJP MP | WATCH

Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was slapped by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Chandigarh airport when she was on her way to Delhi. Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped for "Khalistani' comments.
Videos of Kangana Ranaut in an altercation after the slapping incident at the Chandigarh airport went viral on social media on Thursday.
Another video of the outburst of the constable in question after she slapped Kangana Ranaut also went viral.
The woman constable of CISF who slapped BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut said: "She gave a statement that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..."
The CISF constable was allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight.
The Bollywood actor was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.
The constable has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said.
"Kangana was slapped," one of the actor's aides claimed. "From what it appears, she was slapped for the Khalistani comments she made during the farmers' agitation but we do not know the whole incident yet," the aide said.
Kangana Ranaut said later issued a video statement and said she was hit on the face and abused by a CISF woman constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport while on her way to Delhi.
In the video statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab" posted on X, she said she was safe and fine but was concerned about terrorism increasing in Punjab.
Ranaut, who issued the statement after landing in Delhi, said the constable came towards her from the side. "She hit me on the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmers' protests."