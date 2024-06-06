Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped' At Chandigarh Airport By CISF Officer, Calls Out 'Terror In Punjab' | WATCH

Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reportedly got "slapped" at Chandigarh airport on Thursday, June 6.
Reports said that Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer over a comment she made on farmers.
According to sources cited news agency ANI, a constable-rank CISF officer allegedly slapped Kangana at the Chandigarh during a frisking argument. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation, the sources said.
Kangana Ranaut was reportedly travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi via flight UK707.
Kangana Ranaut Slapped | Actor Issues Statement
In a video released shortly after the slap incident, Kangana Ranaut said she was safe and perfectly fine, confirming that the incident happened during the security check at the Chandigarh airport."
Narrating her side of the incident, Kangana Ranaut said, "As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me."
"When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest. I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab..." Kangana Ranaut said.
LISTEN IN
Kangana Ranaut, who is making her political debut, defeated the Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes from her home state Himachal Pradesh.
On Tuesday, when trends indicated she was going to win her election, the four-time National Award winner said, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi."
Soon after, she said, "Mandi ki sansad."