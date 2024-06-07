National

Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped': CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Suspended, Arrested | Details

According to the accused CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her act was triggered by an old statement from the newly-elected Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut concerning the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

X/@SaffronSunanda
CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur wo slapped Kangana Ranaut | Photo: X/@SaffronSunanda
info_icon

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, Kulwinder Kaur, who came to the news on Thursday for slapping the newly-elected Mandi MP and renowned actor Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport, has been suspended and arrested today. Explaining the reason behind her audacious move, Kaur said it was for "disrespecting farmers" who were protesting against the Centre over MSP and several other issues.

As per media reports, on Thursday, Ranaut was on her way to board a flight to Delhi when the incident happened.

Kangana Ranaut 'slapped': CISF constable's reaction

According to the accused CISF constable, her act was triggered by an old statement from Ms Ranaut concerning the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

"She gave a statement... that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement...", Kaur said referring to the farmers' protest in 2020.

The CISF constable was allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight. - X
Kangana Slapped: 'She Said Farmers Protesting For Rs100', Says CISF Officer After Slapping BJP MP | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kaur's reaction came as a response to Ranaut's social media remark concerning an elderly woman, who, according to the newly-elected Mandi MP, was sitting at the protest site for rupees one hundred. The post was deleted after widespread outrage.

Kangana Ranaut slapped: About the incident

According to the widely circulated video on social media, the Mandi MP can be seen escorted to the security checkpoint where the incident occurred.

It can be seen that as she reached the area, an argument erupted before she was escorted away. The video does not capture the alleged slap.

The CISF constable was allegedly assaulted Kangana while frisking her at the airport before she boarded her flight. - X
Kangana Slapped: 'She Said Farmers Protesting For Rs100', Says CISF Officer After Slapping BJP MP | WATCH

BY Outlook Web Desk

Hours after the incident, taking to microblogging site X, the actor shared a video message about what occurred at the airport.

"The incident happened at the security check-in. The woman guard waited for me to cross. She then came and hit me... started throwing expletives. I asked (her) why she hit me. She said, 'I support farmers'. I am safe... but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?" Ranaut said in the video.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
  2. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  3. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  4. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
  5. 'India's Voters Rebuke Modi': How Foreign Media Reacted To India Lok Sabha Election Results
Entertainment News
  1. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  2. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  3. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  4. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
  5. Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15 Preview: South Asian Rivals Vie For Top Spot
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15: When, Where To Watch
  3. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14 Preview: Can NZ Dominate The Afghans?
  4. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14: When, Where To Watch
  5. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: American Cricketer Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  2. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  3. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  4. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
  5. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind