Kangana Ranaut 'Slapped': CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur Suspended, Arrested | Details

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, Kulwinder Kaur, who came to the news on Thursday for slapping the newly-elected Mandi MP and renowned actor Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport, has been suspended and arrested today. Explaining the reason behind her audacious move, Kaur said it was for "disrespecting farmers" who were protesting against the Centre over MSP and several other issues.
As per media reports, on Thursday, Ranaut was on her way to board a flight to Delhi when the incident happened.
Kangana Ranaut 'slapped': CISF constable's reaction
According to the accused CISF constable, her act was triggered by an old statement from Ms Ranaut concerning the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws.
"She gave a statement... that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement...", Kaur said referring to the farmers' protest in 2020.
Kaur's reaction came as a response to Ranaut's social media remark concerning an elderly woman, who, according to the newly-elected Mandi MP, was sitting at the protest site for rupees one hundred. The post was deleted after widespread outrage.
Kangana Ranaut slapped: About the incident
According to the widely circulated video on social media, the Mandi MP can be seen escorted to the security checkpoint where the incident occurred.
It can be seen that as she reached the area, an argument erupted before she was escorted away. The video does not capture the alleged slap.
Hours after the incident, taking to microblogging site X, the actor shared a video message about what occurred at the airport.
"The incident happened at the security check-in. The woman guard waited for me to cross. She then came and hit me... started throwing expletives. I asked (her) why she hit me. She said, 'I support farmers'. I am safe... but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?" Ranaut said in the video.