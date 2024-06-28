Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Row Over Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Continues; Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today

World News June 28 LIVE Updates: Iran Election Today, 2 Candidates Drop Out
Two candidates in Iran's presidential election, which is set to take place today, withdrew from the race as the country prepared for the upcoming vote.
Amirhossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, 53, dropped his candidacy and urged other candidates to do the same “so that the front of the revolution will be strengthened,” the state-run IRNA news agency reported late Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani also withdrew, as he did previously in the 2021 election in which Raisi was voted into office.
(AP Inputs)
Latest India News June 28: Political Row Over LS Deputy Speaker Continues
Amid the possibility of the Deputy Speaker post in the Lok Sabha getting occupied this time, which was vacant under the previous NDA term, the political slugfest over who will take the seat continues. While the INDIA bloc continues to push for their candidate, NDA said that there is no precondition for the opposition to get the post.
Latest India News June 28 LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi's House Vandalised With Posters, Black Ink
Seeking his suspension from Lok Sabha, miscreants pasted posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday evening.
According to a police officer, four-five men reached Owaisi's 34 Ashoka Road residence located in Central Delhi and pasted three posters at the entry gate and wall of the house about 9 pm.
The lines like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel' and 'Owaisi should be suspended' were written on the posters.
Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 3 Injured As Delhi Airport Roof Collapses
Three people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. One person is trapped under the collapsed roof and fire department personnel are trying to bring him out from under the debris, they said.
Many vehicles were damaged in the incident that was reported to the DFS around 5.30 am, the officials said.
(PTI Inputs)
Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today
The INDIA bloc leaders are set to demand a discussion in the Parliament on Friday, over the alleged discrepancies in NEET UG 2024 examination. They will also participate in the debate on the vote of thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address.
Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Key Topics On Focus
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:
NEET-UG row
Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker
Weather Updates
Iran Elections