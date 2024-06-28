National

‘Whole Country Knows Why…’: Jharkhand Ex-CM Hemant Soren Walks Out of Jail In Land Scam Case

Hemant Soren is facing money laundering charges linked to illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land. He was arrested on January 31 after he resigned from his post.

PTI
Jharkhand Ex-CM Hemant Soren Walks Out of Jail | Photo: PTI
Five months after he was arrested on money laundering charges, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was released from jail after the Jharkhand HC granted him bail on Friday. Soren is facing money laundering charges linked to illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land. He was arrested on January 31 after he resigned from his post. 

After walking out of jail,  Soren spoke to the media, saying, "After 5 months, I have come out of jail legally. The last 5 months remained worrisome for Jharkhand. The whole country knows why I went to jail.”

The ED has accused Soren and several others, including senior government officials, of illegal land acquisition. Over 25 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Soren has consistently denied any wrongdoing, claiming the allegations are politically motivated. His legal team, including prominent Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal, has argued that the case is an example of malicious prosecution by the central government, misusing its powers. “This is a malicious prosecution by the central government by misusing the ED.”

Supporters of Soren, who gathered outside the prison, welcomed him upon his release. His wife, Kalpana Soren, was also present.

What Is The Alleged Land Scam Case In Which Soren Was Arrested?

The case against Hemant Soren pertains to his involvement in an alleged land scam in Jharkhand, wherein he is accused of being a key beneficiary of illicitly obtained land through fraudulent means, according to the central probe agency. 

The summon he received last week was pertaining to an FIR registered in this case in June 2022 on the complaint of a tax collector employed with the Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

Based on this FIR, the ED contended that a land parcel measuring 7.16 acres, in Bajra area of Ranchi, was allegedly acquired through “proceeds of crime” involving illegal sale of land belonging to the defence forces. 

“These land parcels have been mutated fraudulently in favor of land mafias in connivance with the officers of Land Revenue Department,” the ED said in a press release in 2023.

