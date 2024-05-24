International

Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?

The cause of the helicopter crash has sparked widespread speculation, with many people suspecting assassination and pointing to Iran's arch-enemy, Israel, as a possible culprit.

Iranian Presidency Office via AP
Flag Draped Coffins of Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage | Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP
info_icon

Iranian military investigators have found no evidence of criminal activity in the helicopter crash that killed former President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others, according to state media.

A preliminary report by the general staff of the armed forces said the helicopter caught fire after hitting an elevated area, and no traces of bullet holes were found on the wreckage. The investigation also revealed that the helicopter was flying on a pre-planned route and did not deviate from its designated flight path before the crash on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The report stated that the final communication between the president's craft and two accompanying helicopters was recorded about a minute and a half before the crash.

The helicopter wreckage was found in Iran's mountainous northwest by Iranian drones early on Monday, with the "complexity of the area, fog, and low temperature" hindering the work of search and rescue teams.

Raisi and his entourage were en route to East Azerbaijan province when the helicopter carrying them crashed in a mountainous area on Sunday.

Also on board the helicopter were Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader to East Azerbaijan.

Raisi was laid to rest on Thursday in the holy shrine of Imam Reza in his hometown, the northeastern city of Mashhad. The military said more time was needed to conduct investigations, and while the first statement on the crash did not lay blame, it said that more details would follow.

The cause of the crash has sparked widespread speculation, with many people suspecting assassination and pointing to Iran's arch-enemy, Israel, as a possible culprit. However, there is currently no evidence to support these claims.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: 4 Odisha Districts On Alert Due To Depression Over Bay of Bengal
  2. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  3. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended, Probe Transferred To Crime Branch
  4. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  5. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Joe Jonas Joins Nick Jonas For A Surprise Performance At Amfar Gala – View Pics
  2. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  3. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
  4. ‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’: Kartik Aaryan Shines As He Energetically Dances With The Cadets
  5. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Farhan Akhtar To 'Revive' Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif’s Film?
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup
  2. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Seal Final Spot With 36-Run Victory Over Rajasthan Royals
  3. IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Beat Royals By 36 Runs, Set To Meet Knight Riders In Final
  4. World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers 2, Day 1 Report: Sachin Siwach Wins Round Of 64 Bout
  5. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Stats Preview
World News
  1. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  2. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  3. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  4. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  5. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election | May 24 Highlights: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM