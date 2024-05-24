Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?

Iranian military investigators have found no evidence of criminal activity in the helicopter crash that killed former President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others, according to state media.

A preliminary report by the general staff of the armed forces said the helicopter caught fire after hitting an elevated area, and no traces of bullet holes were found on the wreckage. The investigation also revealed that the helicopter was flying on a pre-planned route and did not deviate from its designated flight path before the crash on Sunday.