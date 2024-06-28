International

India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF

The Plenary reportedly said that India has reached a "high level of technical compliance" with the requirements of the FATF.

File Image/X/@FATFNews
Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Photo: File Image/X/@FATFNews
info_icon

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday adopted India's mutual evaluation report on money laundering and terrorist financing during its Plenary meeting in Singapore.

It said that India's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing mechanism is "achieving good results".

An official familiar with the matter, meanwhile, said, "The intergovernmental organisation, which sets international anti-money laundering standards and counter-terrorist financing measures, has not found any red flags in India's processes," Hindustan Times reported.

The Plenary reportedly said that India has reached a "high level of technical compliance" with the requirements of the FATF. The watchdog also hailed the nation's money laundering and terrorist financing risk understanding, international cooperation, access to basic and beneficial ownership information, use of financial intelligence and depriving criminals of their assets.

However, the multilateral financial watchdog said that New Delhi needs to address the delays relating to the concluding of money laundering and terror financing prosecutions. It said that the final report for the nation will be published once the "quality and consistency review" is completed.

Headquartered in Paris, France, FATF leads the global action towards tackling of money laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing.

India's mutual evaluation on FATF guidelines -- a measure which checks a country's virtue to make effective laws and policy, implementing them to keep financial crimes in check -- was last done in 2010.

Reportedly, the mutual evaluation was originally scheduled for September 2020, but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FATF peer view of the nation concluded earlier this year after an on-site or a physical visit was made by the team to New Delhi, where they met

with officials from various intelligence and investigative agencies.

It was also said that the Indian government had informed the FATF and its peers about the amendments in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), registration of over 5,000 cases in the last ten years, with the arrest of over 755 persons and properties attached worth more than Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

Reportedly, one of the key changes since the last review was the defining of a "politically exposed person" under PMLA, which the FATF had recommended. Besides the Indian government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also stepped up in evaluating fintech firms to ensure they follow the protocols related to the anti-money laundering law, keeping a check on any suspicious transactions.

Notably, the Indian government in 2019 had set up a joint working group, made up of 22 central intelligence, investigation and regulation agencies, for presentations and discussions with FATF experts.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs
  2. 'Deeply Biased': India 'Rejects' US State Department's Report On Religious Freedom
  3. 'Conscientious': What's Behind Shashi Tharoor's Rare Praise For Delhi L-G Amidst Heavy Rainfall?
  4. Monsoon Enters Delhi With Record-Breaking Rain, City Paralysed After Waterlogging
  5. Day In Pics: June 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Aditya Roy Kapur To Star In Raj & DK's Web Series 'Rakhtabeej'-Report
  2. 'Bad Newz' Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Promise A Chaotic Ride
  3. Netflix Announces Desi Gangster Series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ Ft. Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome
  4. Junaid Khan On Discussing ‘Maharaj’ With Father Aamir Khan: It Is Not His Film And He Is Busy With His Work
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana Showers Praise On Tahira Kashyap For Her Directorial Debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti': Super Proud Of You
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Pulled Up By NADA
  2. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 WC 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SA Summit Clash
  3. Sinner To Open Wimbledon Campaign Versus Hanfmann, Alcaraz And Djokovic Face Qualifiers
  4. Euro 2024: Guehi Feeding Off The Energy 'Big Brother' Stones Is Bringing To England Camp
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Shafali Verma Hits Maiden Double Ton, Joins Mithali Raj In Elite List
World News
  1. What Is The Best Way To Prepare Milo Drink? Viral TikTok 'Guide' Sparks Debate
  2. India's Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Regime 'Achieving Good Results', Says FATF
  3. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting and Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  4. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Hemant Soren Walks Out Of Jail; Delhi's June 1-28 Rain Third-Highest Rain In Last 124 Yrs