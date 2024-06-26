Karnataka News LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah On Nandini Milk Price Hike
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that Rs two hike in price of Nandini milk from June 26 is proportional to the increase in volume per packet.
His clarification came after opposition attacked the Congress government over increase in milk prices. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced a hike in prices while enhancing the quantity of milk in its half and one litre packets by 50 ml. READ FULL STORY
Top News LIVE: AIMIM MP Owaisi Concludes Lok Sabha Oath With 'Jai Palestine'; Remarks Expunged
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi concluded his oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha with 'Jai Palestine' on Tuesday. An uproar from the treasury benches led to the Chair striking Owaisi's mention of Palestine off record.
Owaisi, who won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024 frlm the Hyderabad seat of Telangana, starting his oath with an Islamic phrase and ended it with "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".
World News LIVE: WikiLeaks' Assange Pleads Guilty In Deal With US That Gets His Freedom
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has pleaded guilty to a single felony charge for publishing US military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that secures his freedom and concludes a drawn-out legal saga that raised divisive questions about press freedom and national security.
The plea was entered Wednesday morning in federal court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Pacific. He arrived at court shortly before the hearing was to begin, wearing a dark suit with a tie loosened at the collar, and entered the building without taking questions.
(via AP)
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today
The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled today with Opposition fielding Congress leader K Suresh against NDA's consensus candidate Om Birla, who is most likely to win given the numbers of the ruling alliance.'
Opposition's move to nominate Congress leader K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post after BJP-led NDA's consensus candidate Om Birla filed nomination paved way for a historic election to the top Parliamentary post on Tuesday.
While Om Birla's way initially seemed clear to take charge of the Lok Sabha speaker post after Opposition leaders said they were willing to back him, their condition of deputy speaker post's allotment to a member of the INDIA bloc, in lines with parliamentary tradition, were allegedly not agreed upon, prompting them to field their candidate for the top post. READ FULL STORY
Parliament News LIVE: Day 3 Of First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
First Parliament session of 18th Lok Sabha is entering the third day today after two days of oath-takings of newly elected leaders. The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday amid a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and strident appeals to protect democracy.
The opening session saw a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including the prime minister, taking oath, the opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on "saving democracy" and displaying copies of the Constitution.
The remaining new MPs took oath on Tuesday, while the election for the post of Speaker is scheduled for today.
India News June 26 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Becoms LoP In Lok Sabha, His First Ever Constitutional Post
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said party general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday. This decision was announced after the INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.
Telangana News Today LIVE: ABVP Calls For School Bandh
As the new session begins in Telangana, BJP's student wing - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - has called for a state-wide school bandh on June 26. With this announcement, the student organisation has called for all Telangana schools to declare a holiday on June 26. READ FULL STORY
Top Headlines From Previous Day
In case you missed it, here are the key developments from yesterday that hit headlines:
Centre, CBI 'Conspiring' To Register Fake Case And Arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: AAP
Rahul Gandhi Appointed As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha After INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders' Meeting
NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
Telangana School Holiday: ABVP Calls For State-Wide School Bandh On June 26 | Here's Why
Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: What's In Focus Today
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at the top events and developments in focus today:
