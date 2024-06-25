Karnataka: Nandini Milk's Price Hiked By Rs 2; 50ML More Milk In 500 ML And 1 Litre Packets | Details Inside

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) today announced a hike in milk prices by rupees two per litre with effect from June 26, However, the governing body also added that it would be enhancing the quantity of milk in its 500 ml and 1 litre packets by 50 ml. The decision came days after the Congress-ruled Karnataka government increased sales tax on fuel.
Presently, the cost of 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini is rupees 22. After the implementation of the hike, the 550 ml packet will cost rupees 24. Similarly, for each 1-litre packet, the price currently rupees 42 which later would be sold as 1,050 ml packet at rupees 44.
"As it is the current harvest season, the storage of milk in all district milk unions is increasing every day and the current storage is close to one crore litres. In this background, the price of each packet is being increased by Rs 2 with an additional 50 ml of milk being given to the consumers only for each half liter (500ML) and one liter (1000ML) packets," KMF said in a statement.
"In the dairy industry, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Mahamandal (federation) is the second largest Mahamandal in the country... KMF has been procuring and processing milk from more than 27 lakh dairy farmers of the state through its member milk unions for the past five decades and has been introducing a variety of superior quality milk and milk products under the brand name 'Nandini'," KMF stated.