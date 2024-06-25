Telangana School Holiday: ABVP Calls For State-Wide School Bandh On June 26 | Here's Why

As the new session begins in Telangana, BJP's student wing - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - has called for a state-wide school bandh on June 26. With this announcement, the student organisation has called for all Telangana schools to decalre a holiday on June 26.
ABVP has called for a school bandh to protest the government's failure to provide basic facilities in government schools and to protest against the rising fees of private schools in the state.
The student body has called on the Revanth Reddy government to provide basic amenities in public schools and implement a fee control law which would prevent private schools from hiking the prices every session.
The student body has also urged schools to close down for the day and to hold the government accountable for its failures.
"Telangana state-wide school bandh on June 26 to protest against government's failure to provide basic facilities in government schools, introduce fee control law to stop illegal fees of private and corporate schools and solve other problems in school education," read the official announcement issued by ABVP.
Are Telangana Schools Closed Tomorrow?
Despite the call for a school bandh, students and parents must note that an official notice regarding a school holiday tomorrow has not been issued by the Telangana government.
Howeever, it it to be noted that several schools in Hyderabad have announced a school holiday as a precautionary measure. Some schools have switched to online classes for students from Classes 5 to 10.
Students, parents and other guardians are advised to check with their respective school authorities for any news regarding a school holiday on June 26.