The Super Eights stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is now complete, and the semi-finals beckon. But even before India, England, Afghanistan and South Africa vie for the coveted crown, the contenders for the next T20 World Cup in 2026 are beginning to emerge. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The next edition will have 20 teams in action, just like the ongoing one, and 12 of those will be automatic qualifiers. These 12 teams will include the co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, as well as the Super Eights competitors of the 2024 World Cup.
As India are both the co-hosts and a Super Eights member, that leaves seven other teams - United States, West Indies, Afghanistan, England, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh.
In addition to these nine, three automatic slots will go to the three highest-ranked teams other than these on the ICC's T20I rankings as of June 30, 2024.
This means that even though they suffered shock exits in the group phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan and New Zealand are certain to make the cut for ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan are currently ranked seventh, and New Zealand sixth, and no team (apart from the ones already qualified) will be able to overtake both of them in the interim. Ireland too have a good shot at qualifying, as they are ranked 11th, ahead of Zimbabwe (12th) and Scotland (13th).
As for the remaining eight teams, they will go through a regional qualifiers pathway. Teams from five regions - Europe, East Asia-Pacific, Americas, Asia and Africa - will vie for these berths.
Two spots are reserved for the Europe qualifier, and two each for those in Asia and Africa. East Asia-Pacific and the Americas will get one quota each.