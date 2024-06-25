Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All Teams To Have Qualified So Far

The 2026 edition will have 20 teams in action, just like ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and 12 of those will be automatic qualifiers. These 12 teams will include the co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, as well as the Super Eights competitors of the ongoing Cup

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy tour, ICC photo
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being hosted in the USA and West Indies. Photo: ICC
info_icon

The Super Eights stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is now complete, and the semi-finals beckon. But even before India, England, Afghanistan and South Africa vie for the coveted crown, the contenders for the next T20 World Cup in 2026 are beginning to emerge. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The next edition will have 20 teams in action, just like the ongoing one, and 12 of those will be automatic qualifiers. These 12 teams will include the co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, as well as the Super Eights competitors of the 2024 World Cup.

Ibrahim Zadran (left) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bat during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - Photo: ICC
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As India are both the co-hosts and a Super Eights member, that leaves seven other teams - United States, West Indies, Afghanistan, England, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh.

In addition to these nine, three automatic slots will go to the three highest-ranked teams other than these on the ICC's T20I rankings as of June 30, 2024.

This means that even though they suffered shock exits in the group phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan and New Zealand are certain to make the cut for ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, third left, gestures as he leaves the field with captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill. - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign

BY PTI

Pakistan are currently ranked seventh, and New Zealand sixth, and no team (apart from the ones already qualified) will be able to overtake both of them in the interim. Ireland too have a good shot at qualifying, as they are ranked 11th, ahead of Zimbabwe (12th) and Scotland (13th).

As for the remaining eight teams, they will go through a regional qualifiers pathway. Teams from five regions - Europe, East Asia-Pacific, Americas, Asia and Africa - will vie for these berths.

Two spots are reserved for the Europe qualifier, and two each for those in Asia and Africa. East Asia-Pacific and the Americas will get one quota each.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Bombay HC Orders To Release Teen Driver From Observation Home
  2. MP Woman Claims Husband Gave 'Triple Talaq' As She Supported BJP; Man Denies Charge
  3. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Modi May Visit Russia Soon; Bombay HC Orders Release Of Pune Porsche Crash Accused Teen
  4. Ayodhya Ram Temple: Roof Leaking After Rain, No Drainage System; Congress Slams BJP Over 'Corruption'
  5. No Bail For Arvind Kejriwal From Delhi HC; Trial Court's Order Stayed
Entertainment News
  1. 'Accident Or Conspiracy: Godhra' Trailer Review: Ranvir Shorey Is A Lawyer Trying To Expose The Truth Behind The Train Burning Case
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Kritika Malik Reveals Payal Malik Had Tried To Break Her Marriage With Armaan Malik
  3. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  4. Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
Sports News
  1. Stanley Cup 2024 Final: Florida Panthers Beat Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 To Lift Trophy - In Pics
  2. BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America: Marquinhos Goal Disallowed As Brazil Settle For Goalless Draw
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All Teams To Have Qualified So Far
  4. Euro 2024: Lineker And Shearer Defend Criticism Of 'Terrible' England After Kane Rebuke
  5. IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC 2024: India Beat Australia By 24 Runs, Qualify For Semi-Finals - As It Happened
World News
  1. Ivory Coast: Flood, Landslides Kill At Least 24 After Days Of Heavy Rains
  2. Elon Musk Welcomes Third Baby With Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis, 12th Child Overall
  3. Sunita Williams 'Stranded' In Space? Delay In Return To Earth Brings Back Memories Of Kalpana Chawla
  4. 'Ultra-Orthodox Men Must Serve In Military': Israel Supreme Court Decision May Lead To Collapse Of Netanyahu Govt
  5. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Modi May Visit Russia Soon; Bombay HC Orders Release Of Pune Porsche Crash Accused Teen