Cricket

IND Vs ENG, AFG Vs RSA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finalists Confirmed - Check Who Play Whom And When

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs (DLS) in their Super 8 encounter at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 25. The win propelled them to the semi-final of the ICC tournament. Here is all you need to know about the semi-finals

AP/Ramon Espinosa
Afghanistan players celebrate a wicket during their Super 8 match against Bangladesh. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Afghanistan have qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by eight runs in the rain-hit final Super 8 game on Tuesday, June 25. (AFG Vs BAN Blog |Scorecard | Full Coverage)

In a must-win match which saw frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan scored 115 for 5 in their 20 overs and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs. The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side due to inclement weather and Bangladesh was given a revised target of 114.

The result sees former champions Australia eliminated from the competition. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.

With the four semi-finalists confirmed, here's all you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2024.

Who Are The T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finalists?

With Afghanistan's 8-run win over Bangladesh (DLS), they are the final team to confirm their spot in the semi-final. They have booked their place alongside the likes of India, England and South Africa.

What Is The T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final Format?

The format for the semis at T20 World Cup sees the table-topper of Super 8 Group 1 play the second-best team in Group 2 whereas the topper of Group 2 faces the second-placed team in Group 1.

Rashid Khan throws his bat at Karim Janat during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Saint Vincent.
AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8: Angry Rashid Khan Throws Bat At Karim Janat - Watch Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who Will Play Who In T20 World Cup Semi-finals?

South Africa will take on Afghanistan in semi-final 1 whereas India lock horns against England in semi-final 2 at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

When Are The T20 World Cup Semi-finals?

The 1st Semi-final between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played on June 26, Wednesday at 6:00 AM IST.

The 2nd Semi-final between India and England will be played on June 27, Thursday at 8:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals In India?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Where To Live Stream The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals In India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals can be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website.L

What Are The Venues For The T20 World Cup Semi-finals?

The South Africa vs Afghanistan, Semi Final 1 will played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The India vs England, Semi Final 2 will played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

When Is The Final Of The ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is on June 29, Saturday.

