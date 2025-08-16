AUS Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Australia Clinch Series With Thrilling Finale Against South Africa - Data Debrief

AUS beat SA in the third T20I to clinch series 2-1
Maxwell hit first T20I fifty in a year
Earlier Proteas had posted 173 on the board
Glenn Maxwell's first T20I half-century in a year propelled Australia to a two-wicket win over South Africa, as they clinched the series with a ball to spare.
In a tense finale, the Proteas had set the Baggy Greens a total of 173 to win, and the hosts reached it just in time to earn a 2-1 victory in the three-match series.
South Africa made a stuttering start, with Aiden Markram being dismissed in the first over for just one run, while Lhuan-dre Pretorius (24) and Ryan Rickelton (13) could not get into their grooves.
Dewald Brevis steadied the ship with a 26-ball 53 as he put together a 61-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (25) for the fourth wicket, though the former's dismissal by Nathan Ellis (3-31) saw them lose momentum again.
Rassie van der Dussen then added 38 more to help the Proteas to 172-7, and Australia started quickly in their chase.
Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (19) scored 66 before the latter was caught by Lungi Ngidi, stalling their early rhythm.
Tim David and Aaron Hardie both fell in the 14th over, but Maxwell's quickfire unbeaten 62 off 36 balls helped the hosts hold on amid a late push from South Africa.
Corbin Bosch (3-26) dismissed Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis one after the other in the penultimate over, but on the penultimate ball, Maxwell's four took Australia over the line.
Data Debrief: Australia show their mettle
Australia are now undefeated in their last seven bilateral T20I series, though this was the first in that run that went down to a decider.
While Maxwell is sure to get the plaudits, Marsh also did his job, and scored his first 50 in 19 innings as he played his part in the Baggy Greens' first half-century opening stand in eight matches.
South Africa snapped a six-game losing streak against Australia in their previous game, but having failed to earn consecutive wins against them for the first time since March 2009, they will wonder how they let this one slip out of their grip at the end.