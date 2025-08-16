AUS Vs SA, 3rd T20I: Australia Clinch Series With Thrilling Finale Against South Africa - Data Debrief

In a tense finale, the Proteas had set the Baggy Greens a total of 173 to win, and the hosts reached it just in time to earn a 2-1 victory in the three-match series

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Glenn-Maxwell
Australia's Glenn Maxwell
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AUS beat SA in the third T20I to clinch series 2-1

  • Maxwell hit first T20I fifty in a year

  • Earlier Proteas had posted 173 on the board

Glenn Maxwell's first T20I half-century in a year propelled Australia to a two-wicket win over South Africa, as they clinched the series with a ball to spare.

In a tense finale, the Proteas had set the Baggy Greens a total of 173 to win, and the hosts reached it just in time to earn a 2-1 victory in the three-match series.

South Africa made a stuttering start, with Aiden Markram being dismissed in the first over for just one run, while Lhuan-dre Pretorius (24) and Ryan Rickelton (13) could not get into their grooves.

Dewald Brevis steadied the ship with a 26-ball 53 as he put together a 61-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (25) for the fourth wicket, though the former's dismissal by Nathan Ellis (3-31) saw them lose momentum again.

Rassie van der Dussen then added 38 more to help the Proteas to 172-7, and Australia started quickly in their chase.

Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (19) scored 66 before the latter was caught by Lungi Ngidi, stalling their early rhythm.

Tim David and Aaron Hardie both fell in the 14th over, but Maxwell's quickfire unbeaten 62 off 36 balls helped the hosts hold on amid a late push from South Africa.

Corbin Bosch (3-26) dismissed Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis one after the other in the penultimate over, but on the penultimate ball, Maxwell's four took Australia over the line.

Data Debrief: Australia show their mettle

Australia are now undefeated in their last seven bilateral T20I series, though this was the first in that run that went down to a decider.

While Maxwell is sure to get the plaudits, Marsh also did his job, and scored his first 50 in 19 innings as he played his part in the Baggy Greens' first half-century opening stand in eight matches.

South Africa snapped a six-game losing streak against Australia in their previous game, but having failed to earn consecutive wins against them for the first time since March 2009, they will wonder how they let this one slip out of their grip at the end.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son