Centre, CBI 'Conspiring' To Register Fake Case And Arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: AAP

Notably, the central probe agency examined the AAP chief in Tihar Jail on Monday and recorded his statement in relation to the case.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation is "conspiring to register a fake" case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and get him arrested. The claim comes just a day before the AAP chief's hearing in the Supreme Court.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "At a time when there is a cent per cent possibility that Arvind Kejriwal will get bail from the Supreme Court, sources have informed me that the Centre is conspiring to register a fake CBI case against the Delhi CM and get him arrested by the CBI."

"The entire nation can see this and is standing in solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal," Singh claimed.

The High Court observed that enough time should be given to the ED to argue against the bail application.

Giving the judgment, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said that the trial court " "should not have given any finding which is opposite to the finding of the High Court", adding that the trial court also did not deal with the argument of Section 70 of the PMLA.

Noting that a roster bench will consider other arguments, Justice Sudhir said, "Documents and arguments were appreciated properly. Therefore, the impugned order is stayed."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - PTI
No Bail For Arvind Kejriwal From Delhi HC, Trial Court's Order Stayed; AAP Says Will Move SC Next

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Notably, the central probe agency examined the AAP chief in Tihar Jail on Tuesday and recorded his statement in relation to the case. CBI also got permission for producing Kejriwal before the concerned trial court tomorrow.

The Delhi CM will be produced before the court tomorrow, news agency ANI reported.

This comes as the same day as the Delhi High Court allowing the Enforcement Directorate's plea to stay the trial court's bail order for Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal - PTI/File
Setback To Kejriwal As SC Posts Bail Hearing To June 26, Top Court Flags 'Unusual' HC Order

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had on Monday scheduled the hearing of his plea against the High Court order staying his bail for June 26, Wednesday.

Representing Kejriwal in the top court, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, questioned the HC order granting stay on Kejriwal's bail, which was granted to him by a trial court.

Singhvi had asked why can’t the chief minister be free till the High Court gives its order. The counsel said CM has a bail order in his favour and he is not a flight risk.

While ASG SV Raju, for the ED, told the apex court that High Court's order will come in a day or two. Following this, the Supreme Court said that if it passed an order on Monday itself, it will be pre-judging the issue. "It is not a subordinate court, it is a High Court," the SC said.

