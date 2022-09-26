Monday, Sep 26, 2022
BJP Takes Dig At Congress Over Rajasthan Political Crisis

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress plunged into a crisis in Rajasthan as several MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot, who was seen as the frontrunner for the post of party's national president, submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI Photo

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 4:47 pm

BJP leader Satish Poonia on Monday took a dig at the Congress over the crisis in its Rajasthan unit, saying none of its leaders want to be the party's national president and prefer to be a state chief minister or a regional leader.

"This drama of 'Kisa Kursi Ka' ( the tale of CM's chair) started in Rajasthan in 2018 when slogans for Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were raised. It then continued for portfolio allocation and then for rooms in the secretariat in Jaipur," Poonia said adding that throughout the entire episode, the people of the state suffered.

The power tussle continued on Monday in Rajasthan, one of the two states where Congress is power on its own, as MLAs loyal to Gehlot remain non-committal on holding a meeting with the party's central observers.

"The condition of Congress is so bad that none of its leaders want to be the party's national president. Its leaders prefer to be a chief minister or a leader in his state," Poonia said. 

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader and MP from Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, said, "It's time to bring down curtains on this drama. It would be better if they really resign to give relief to the public. The Congress government has no moral standing to continue in power." 

Rathore said everyone is suffering in the state, be it farmers, youngsters and females, adding, "law and order in the state has completely collapsed".

Gehlot has appeared reluctant to leave Rajasthan and had even suggested to Gandhis that he could handle both posts. 

(With PTI inputs)

