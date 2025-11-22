Bihar Weather Forecast: Intensifying Cold Wave from November 24, Fog Alerts Continue

Bihar faces an intensifying cold wave from November 24, with the minimum temperature declining 2-4°C; Cyclone Senyar may bring light rain from November 23-24
Dense fog continues November 22-25; Purnia visibility 800 meters; dry weather next 6-7 days with gentle 25 km/h westerly winds.
Patna records 28.7°C max, 17.7°C min; Aurangabad coldest at 13.2°C; northern districts (Purnia, Kishanganj, Supaul) face the worst fog conditions.
Minimums may drop below 10°C; residents advised to wear warm clothing; farmers warned of frost damage; temporary relief ending before severe winter intensification
Bihar is set to experience intensifying cold wave conditions from November 22-23 onwards, with the India Meteorological Department warning of minimum temperature declines of 2-4 degrees Celsius beginning November 24, signaling the onset of severe winter intensification. Currently, Bihar has benefited from temporary relief as westerly winds decelerate, though dense morning fog continues affecting visibility across northern and central districts. Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.7 degrees Celsius on November 21, while Purnia experienced visibility reduced to only 800 meters due to thick fog cover.
The meteorological department forecasts predominantly dry weather for the next 6-7 days with gentle westerly winds reaching approximately 25 kilometers per hour. However, Cyclone Senyar forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger light rainfall around November 23-24, potentially intensifying cold conditions when combined with the incoming weather system.
Regional Temperature Distribution and Fog Alert
Northern Bihar districts, including Purnia, Kishanganj, Supaul, Madhepura, and Saha,rsa face the most intense fog conditions, with visibility potentially declining to 200-400 meters during early morning hours from November 22-25. Central districts such as Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, and Shekhpura maintain minimum temperatures around 17-19 degrees Celsius with shallow to moderate fog expected. Southern districts, including Aurangabad, Arwal, and Rohtas, record minimum temperatures between 12-15 degrees Celsius, currently representing the coldest regions. Aurangabad already registered the state's lowest minimum at 13.2 degrees Celsius on November 21, while Mothari recorded the highest maximum at 31.6 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds remain gentle across all regions at 3-7 kilometers per hour, contributing to stagnant air conditions trapping pollutants and fog.
Extended Forecast and Precautionary Measures
The extended weather forecast through November 27-28 indicates temperatures declining 2-4 degrees Celsius below current levels, potentially causing minimums in many districts to drop below 10 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to wear warm layered clothing, especially during early morning and evening hours when cold intensity peaks significantly. Vulnerable population,s including elderly citizens, children, and those with respiratory condition,s require additional health precautions. Highway commuters should exercise extreme caution during fog-affected early morning hours when visibility becomes dangerously reduced. Farmers should conduct evening irrigatio,n protecting standing crops from potential frost damage duringthe coldest nighttime periods..