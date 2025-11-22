Bihar Weather Forecast: Intensifying Cold Wave from November 24, Fog Alerts Continue

Regional Temperature Distribution and Fog Alert

Northern Bihar districts, including Purnia, Kishanganj, Supaul, Madhepura, and Saha,rsa face the most intense fog conditions, with visibility potentially declining to 200-400 meters during early morning hours from November 22-25. Central districts such as Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, and Shekhpura maintain minimum temperatures around 17-19 degrees Celsius with shallow to moderate fog expected. Southern districts, including Aurangabad, Arwal, and Rohtas, record minimum temperatures between 12-15 degrees Celsius, currently representing the coldest regions. Aurangabad already registered the state's lowest minimum at 13.2 degrees Celsius on November 21, while Mothari recorded the highest maximum at 31.6 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds remain gentle across all regions at 3-7 kilometers per hour, contributing to stagnant air conditions trapping pollutants and fog.